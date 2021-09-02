Philadelphia's annual Labor Day tradition, the Made in America Music Festival, will still happen this weekend, in spite of the historic flooding in the city following Hurricane Ida.

The stage and preparations are already underway on the Parkway for the two-day event, which kicks of on Saturday. In some years nearly 80,000 people have attended the Labor Day weekend concert.

And officials tell us the preparations have not been delayed by the flooding, but they're working with all departments to keep concert goers safe this weekend.

"Made in America is still on schedule as the build-out on the Parkway has not been significantly impacted despite the storm and severe flooding along the Schuylkill River," the city's Deputy Communications Director, Kevin Lessard told 94.5 PST Thursday afternoon.

The flooding has not yet receded in Center City — which honestly is still frighteningly close to the festival grounds — but we're told that all parties (city officials, emergency services & festival organizers) are monitoring weather forecasts to ensure that concertgoers and staff will be safe this weekend for the event

The 2021 festival will be headlined by acts such as Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and more.

Today's flooding could certainly affect some of the transportation in the city this weekend.

"We will know more about transportation and accessibility to the Parkway once the floodwaters recede," Lessard tells us.

Guests may want to follow Made in America's social media accounts and the festival's website to keep up to date on any changes this weekend.