This will be your go-to lunch stop before heading down the shore this summer. The best summer days are the ones where you get to wake up, grab a Wawa coffee and a sandwich for lunch, and head down the shore.

Of course, we all have the local sandwich shops that we like to stop at to pack our coolers, but this sandwich shop that I found may need to be a Jersey Shore staple come summer 2023.

I saw these monstrous sandwiches that look to die for on Instagram and after doing a little bit of digging I found out the shop is right in Belmar, New Jersey and only a short trip from the beach!

Every sandwich I’ve seen a picture of looks like it belongs in a commercial. The place is called Hoagitos and it seems to be taking over Monmouth County one sandwich sale at a time.

This menu is stacked with every type of sandwich you could ask for. If you’re heading to Hoagitos in the morning before hitting the Belmar beach, you could try one of their breakfast sandwiches like the Young and Maple.

This sandwich has a fried egg, brie, and sausage and is topped off with maple mayo. If you fund yourself starving after a long day of roasting on the beach, they also have a ton of other options like their fried chicken sandwiches, signature “hoagitos’ and sliders.

This looks like just the place I would stop to top off or get my beach day started on the right foot. Can’t wait to try this out and be addicted to it all summer long. Hoagito’s is located at 807 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, NJ.

They also have another location in Oakhurst, NJ.

11 Craft Breweries to Try at the Jersey Shore!