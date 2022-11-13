Specialty Sandwich Shop “Hoagitos” To Open 3rd NJ Location in 2023!

Have you ever heard of a "hoagito"? If you've ever been to this sandwich shop with two other locations in New Jersey, you probably have!

Hoagitos, a specialty sandwich shop based in Monmouth County, is set to open its third New Jersey location in 2023, according to NJ.com!

They'll be opening in Point Pleasant NJ, at 529 Bay Ave. They started as a small sandwich stand in Asbury Park in 2013, and then went on to open two brick-and-mortar shops - one in Belmar, and one in Oakhurst.

So what exactly is a hoagito? According to their website, they're mini-subs, sliders and sides. Love that name!

Their menu features breakfast items, sliders, burgers and of course, their famous hoagitos! You can choose from any of their hoagitos varieties, including meatball, brisket, turkey, soppressata, BLT, and fried mushroom.

And who doesn't love a fried chicken sammie? They have a variety of those for you try as well, along with french fries, chicken nuggets, mac and cheese and more! Check out their full menu HERE!

Their Belmar location was even featured in an episode of "Food Paradise" on the Travel Channel in 2019! Check out the video below!

As for an opening date, there's nothing specific set in stone just yet, but hopefully they'll be open in time for the warm weather season in Point Pleasant!

I can't even deny that this food is making me drool. Are you looking forward to their new location opening? If you've ever been to Hoagitos, give us your verdict! Also, be sure to give them a follow on Instagram @hoagitos!

