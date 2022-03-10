Hey, Vineland NJ! Here’s When You Can Finally Shop That New HomeGoods Store
The countdown is on to the official grand opening of a new HomeGoods in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Home décor bargain hunters in South Jersey have another HomeGoods to shop at Cumberland Mall in just a matter of days.
The Cumberland Mall is planning on celebrating the HomeGoods opening on Thursday, March 17th by giving away gift cards on social media, according to Courier Post.
If you're wondering where to find it, HomeGoods at Cumberland Mall has taken over the old Bed Bath & Beyond store, which puts it right between the Starbucks and Michael's craft store. Yay! That's a trifecta of a shopping trip. More than a few times we've asked our listeners in Cumberland County to tell us what store they'd really like to have in their area. Time and again, HomeGoods was one of, if not THE, most popular responses.
HomeGoods at Cumberland Mall opens bright and early at 8 a.m. on March 17th. Happy shopping!