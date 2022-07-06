A New Bakery Coming To Doylestown, PA Is Changing The Cookie Game

A new bakery and ice cream shop is opening in Doylestown, PA and these desserts look like nothing I’ve seen before.

I saw these heart-shaped cookies and cookie bars on my Instagram feed and just had to know where they came from.

It turns out, they all came from this cute bakery that’s opening up soon called Moms Cookie Bar, and these desserts are taking the way you eat cookies up a notch.

They’ve posted some pictures of the cookies and ice creams on their Instagram and Facebook pages already, and everything looks so good.

It looks like the shop will be a cross between a bakery and an ice cream store.

Whoever is in charge of their social media accounts for sure deserves a raise because these pictures have me waiting for this grand opening.

The picture that caught my eye was of one of their cookie bars, which is what I’m assuming is going to be their trademark item.

It’s basically a little rectangular cookie that has a bunch of fillings inside.

One that they offer is a chocolate chip cookie bar with Oreos inside which looks insane.

The one that’s really catching my eye is the chocolate chip cookie bar stuffed with kinder chocolate and cookie butter.

This is a really cool bakery with some unique treats that are coming to the area.

If you’re looking to go out and try this new shop, their grand opening is happening on Saturday, July 30 from 11 am - 10 pm. Moms Cookie Bar is located at 21 N Main St, Doylestown, PA, 18901, right near La La Lobster.

Is NJ's Most Expensive Airbnb Worth The Money? This Monroe Township, NJ Airbnb is the most expensive rental in all of New Jersey, but is it worth it? Take a look inside and decide for yourself.