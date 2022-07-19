Be The First To Try The New Wawa/Cape May Brewing Co. Hard Iced Tea Collab

Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. might be the best collaboration for summer 2022.

If you haven’t heard, the two NJ famous businesses have teamed up and started a new line of hard iced teas called ‘Shore Teas’ that are coming out within the next few days.

It’s been a while since I’ve found a good, alcohol-iced tea brand and I can’t lie I’m so excited to try these out.

To celebrate the release of the limited edition ‘Shore Tea’ Wawa is not only selling its collab drink with Cape May Brewing at select Wawa Beer Stores, but they’re also having a grand opening event at their newest Wawa Beer location in Langhorne, PA!

The only thing that sort of stinks about being a Wawa fan in New Jersey is that we can only experience Wawa Beer stores if we drive over the bridge!

The newest beer store location will be at 639 E., Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA, 19047 and you’re going to want to be there on July 21 for this experience.

This location along with other locations in Philidelphia, Quakertown, Middletown, Allentown, and more will be selling the limited edition ‘Shore Tea’ which is made with Wawa’s own peach iced tea.

The party kicks off at 8:00 am on Thursday, July 21 when the ribbon will be cut and you can be one of the first to get your hands on the ‘Shore Teas’.

This is quite literally THE most New Jersey business crossover I’ve ever seen, and I’m so thankful for it.

The first 100 guests who show up at the location will get a free Wawa/Cape May Brewing Co. T-Shirt and will see the first cases of the teas opened up.

The Shore Teas will be available in 6-pack 12 oz cans with 4.5% ABV that will cost you $12.99. This is a super cool event that you for sure won’t want to miss.

