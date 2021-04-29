Eliyahu’s Yardley Pizza Grand Opening On May 22

During these times when most local businesses have been struggling due to the restrictions, many people have tried supporting local businesses in any way that they can. It is also nice to see that new businesses are still opening up.

While browsing through Facebook we found out that Yardley has a new pizza joint in the area. Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza is the new spot to get pizza in Yardley. Eliyahu’s Yardley Pizza is set to have a ribbon cutting grand opening day on May 22nd.

According to the Facebook post created by Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza, the ribbon cutting grand opening will happen at 2 pm.

We also learned from the Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza Facebook post that the new owners took over what was formerly known as "Verrelli's" Yardley Pizza. This local business will be run by a husband and wife that seem to be thrilled to have their dream come true of owning the business. They said, “I cannot believe I'm able to say this. In a week, Eliyahu's Pizza will become a reality."

It was also stated in a Facebook post by Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza that before the grand opening the new owners decided to shut down the location "for a few weeks to revamp the restaurant."

The Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza spot will be located at 20 South Main Street. Yardley, PA 19067.

Support local businesses especially the new ones that are trying to make something happen during these tough times. From the looks of all of the comments that Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza has received on the post, the local love is definitely there.