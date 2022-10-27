October is going so fast and if you’re looking for some local Halloween attractions that are perfect for the entire family, this is it.

I feel like every October I always have so many plans to do a bunch of scary activities and then the next weekend a wholesome fall trip to a farm and the time just slips away from me!

Planning all of these weekend outings is so hard, so the Hopewell Valley Car Wash has the perfect idea for some end-of-spooky-season fun.

The car wash puts on its Clean and Scream events and it’s happening again tonight (10/27), tomorrow (10/28 and Saturday (10/29). This is the perfect, relaxing Halloweekend activity! Every year it’s a theme and based on the pictures I found on Facebook, it looks like a lot of Ghost Busters will be in attendance this Halloweekened.

The best part about this is that you can get that car wash you’ve been meaning to get while also having some fun before we’re forced to wrap up spooky season and have to hear Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby for the next 60 days.

I’ve lived in Mercer County my entire life, but I’ve never been to this which is shocking to me! I love all things Halloween and this seems like such an easy going event.

I’m so sad I’ve missed out all these years, but I’ll for sure make it there this year! It kicks off TONIGHT starting at 6:30 pm and wrapping up at 8:30. Friday and Saturday’s hours are the same.

The Hopewell Valley Car Wash is located at 81 Route 31 N, Pennington, NJ, 08534.

