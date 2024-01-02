I think you'll agree when I say getting a speeding ticket will ruin your day.

C'mon, admit it. We're all guilty every now and then of having a little bit of a heavy foot and going a tad over the speed limit, right?

Get our free mobile app

The problem is, sometimes there's a police officer lurking, trying to catch you when and where you're least expecting it.

It's a speed trap. Sometimes the police are sort of hidden, but other times they're right out in the open, waiting.

MRaust MRaust loading...

After getting a speeding ticket you'll have to cough up a decent amount of money. Depending on how fast you were going, you could get points on your license, and you may even have to make a court appearance. It can be a real pain in the neck.

I took a poll of 94.5 'PST listeners. I asked them where the well-known speed traps in the Mercer County area are.

Hopefully, checking out this list will help you avoid a speeding ticket.

Maybe you've noticed some of these speed traps in your travels.

Hightstown, NJ

Google Google loading...

Does this area look familiar? It's near where I grew up. It's in Hightstown.

Christopher Furlong Christopher Furlong loading...

Main Street in Hightstown has cute shops, restaurants and many people walking around, so the police are very strict about keeping you from speeding so everyone is safe.

Pennington, NJ

Google Google loading...

Reed Road in Pennington was a popular answer.

aijohn784 aijohn784 loading...

From what I've noticed the speed limit on much of the road is 25mph, which many people find hard to follow.

Lawrence Township, NJ

Google Google loading...

There's a stretch of 295 in the Lawrence area where you can often find a police officer sitting in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes.

Alex_Schmidt Alex_Schmidt loading...

When you're driving between Federal City Road and Route 31 or between Route 31 and Federal City Road, watch out.

Pennington, NJ

Google Google loading...

Whether you head into Pennington from Lawrence or leave Pennington via South Main Street, there's a good chance you'll see a police officer in that area, making sure you're doing in the speed limit.

moodboard moodboard loading...

I'm sure there are more well-known spots around Mercer County. Hopefully, this list will make you think and you'll slow down to avoid a ticket and obviously, for safety reasons.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker