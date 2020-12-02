Hot Chocolate Bombs Are This Holiday Season’s Newest Trend

Ok so there's this thing I keep seeing all over Tik Tok. It comes right in time for the holiday season, and it ‘s going to taste so good. No, it’s not alcohol, coffee, or chicken parm, even though you all know those are my favorites. I keep saying I’m going to make one. They are called Hot Chocolate Bombs! They are basically a ball of chocolate, think a wonder ball, with a hot chocolate mix on the inside.

How does this work? What you would do is put the bomb in a cup and pour hot milk or water over it. This way, the chocolate ball would burst like a bomb, letting out all of the hot chocolate mix. You can make them yourself! Here’s what you would need to do.

Buy chocolate to melt

Spread the melted chocolate into a baking mold

Make sure the chocolate is still warm enough to mold each sides of the ball together

Don't forget to add the hot chocolate mix before you seal the mold!

You can even add marshmallows

However, I know that there are some people that are not good in the “do it yourself” field and I get that! I did a little bit of digging and found some places that actually sell these already done.

There’s one more place! Type in “hot chocolate bomb” on etsy and you will find so many of them in all different sizes. Enjoy!