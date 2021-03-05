Hot Irish Celebs to Get You in the Mood for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is coming. Although I thought my entire life that I was at least 30% Irish, after an Ancestry.com kit, I found out I am literally less than 10%. It's funny, we always knew my Dad's Mom was Irish, but we didn't know how much. Well, it's not a lot, but we still celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish music, corned beef and cabbage and other Irish traditions.

I think an Irish accent is one of the sexiest accents there is and I love when celebrities are interviewed on the red carpet and you can hear their accent. Not all of these celebrities have an Irish accent, but they are very sexy to me. Some of them were born in Ireland and some are just a little bit Irish, just like me.