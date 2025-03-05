The Jersey Shore’s Best Hotel Has Been Revealed

The weather is getting warmer and it’s time to start planning that Jersey Shore vacation!

This winter felt so long, it felt like we’d never get to this point.

At this point, the sun is starting to come out, the weather is starting to get a little warmer and the summer months are just ahead!

There’s nothing better than a Jersey Shore summer in my opinion.

No matter which beach town is your favorite, there’s so much to do everywhere. From boardwalks and bars to quiet beaches and amazing restaurants, there is so much to do along the Jersey Shore.

The most amazing part is, that every town is different.

Sure there are similarities between a lot of them, but each beach and beach town will give you a unique experience and I think that’s what makes it so special.

If you’re starting to plan that Jersey Shore summer vacation and don’t know where to start, you came to the right place.

If you’re thinking of going the hotel route instead of the rental home route, there’s one hotel along the Jersey Shore that customers are saying is the very best.

Trip Advisor has rounded up all of the reviews and ratings of Jersey Shore hotels and the very best has been revealed.

What Is The Best Hotel Along The Jersey Shore?

According to reviews on Tripadvisor, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ is the best-rated hotel for guests in 2025.

This hotel alone has over 11,000 reviews from guests talking about how lovely their stay was, how clean the rooms are, and how friendly the staff is.

If you plan to go this route, Borgata is full of amazing restaurants and plenty of things to do whether that’s gambling, going to dinner, heading to the club, or just relaxing by the pool.

Plus, you’re so close to the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk which is such a plus. If you’re looking to book the Jersey Shore trip of a lifetime, this may be where you want to do it.

