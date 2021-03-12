A young lady on TikTok noted how you can get upgrades prior to checking into your hotel room and now I want to try this.

She says that she once worked for a major hotel chain and notes that if you download the hotel's mobile app, then request an upgrade 24-hours prior to checking-in you will more than likely get more for your money.

App downloads are vital for so many brands these days, thus hotels don't want to let you down if you use their app to request upgrades. She mentions here, hotels will 9-out-of-10 times work with you on your request if you use their app.

As we approach summer vacations, I encourage you to try this. You never know.

Here's the video of the young lady giving you advice, while whispering, which I don't why she's speaking so low.