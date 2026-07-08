Warning. This may make you hungry. You may also feel the urge to jump in the car and take a little road trip for a sandwich.

Business Insider named the most iconic sandwich shop in each state

The most iconic sandwich shop in each state has been named by Business Insider. The shops they selected have a following in their areas and beyond. The handmade sandwiches are beloved by many and worth traveling for.

READ MORE: These 3 NJ beach bars named best in America

In New Jersey, the most iconic sandwich shop probably won't come as a surprise if you follow food news. It's made "best" lists before, including best Italian sub in the U.S. What's the difference between a sub and a sandwich? Isn't a sub a type of sandwich? That's for another day.

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White House Sub Shop via Facebook White House Sub Shop via Facebook

The Most Iconic Sandwich Shop in New Jersey is White House Sub Shop

New Jersey's most iconic sandwich shop is in the popular shore town known for its entertainment and top notch food, Atlantic City. It's White House Sub Shop. This shop not only has amazing sandwiches, it's has quite a history and has had many iconic celebrities visitors.

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Business Insider says, "White House Sub Shop has been an Atlantic City institution since 1946 and is widely considered one of America's greatest sub shops. Over the decades, it's served everyone from Frank Sinatra to the Beatles and countless tourists. the legendary Italian sub, piled high with premium meats, provolone, and crisp toppings, is the signature order, but the cheesesteak is another local favorite."

I can't believe I've never been there, but vow to go this summer when going down the shore. White House Sub Shop is located at 2301 Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City.

To check out the Most Iconic Sandwich Shop in the other states, click here.