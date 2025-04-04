This Was the Hottest Day Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Are you as relieved as I am that the cold months are over? The warm weather is slowly approaching, and it will be well into the 80s before we know it!

We’re only in April, so there are still some rainy, chilly days ahead, but there’s nothing better than opening your front door in the morning and feeling the warm sun beat down on you.

I’m one of those people who just love the warm weather and the sun.

There’s nothing better than a warm summer day and spending the entire day just taking it all in outside.

Summer is one of my favorite times of the year because the warm weather just brings fun.

Everyone gets out of the house, makes plans on the weekends, and it’s just the best!

Even though I’m a fan of the heat, I’m not a fan of days where we start to creep into the 90-degree mark in Pennsylvania.

Those days make you want to just stay inside or not get out of a pool, if you have one.

There’s one day that will go down in history as the hottest day in Pennsylvania history, and I don’t care how much you say you love the heat, you’d never want to see this temperature!

What Is The Hottest Day on Record in Pennsylvania?

According to PennLive, the hottest day on record in Pennsylvania was 89 years ago in 1936.

According to reports, the hottest recorded temperature was between July 9 and July 10th of 1936, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, where it reached 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

Imagine when you find yourself outside, sweating on an 85-degree day, adding on another 26 degrees.

That sounds awful to be honest with you, and I hope we never have to experience heat like that!

