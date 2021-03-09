Prince Akeem got his start mopping floors at McDowell's in Queens. Now, the fictitious fast food joint from "Coming To America" and "Coming 2 America" is coming to us!

Here's what we know:

"McDowell's" is coming to our area next month --- April 16th through 26th of 2021. This "pop-up" experience at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey will feature the "Big Mick", the "Meatless Mick", and even the "Magnum Mick.

If you were one of the people that made "Coming 2 America" the biggest opening weekend of any movie in the past year, you'll love this.

If you're interested, you'll need to buy a ticket. It's a pop-up but not a walk-up. Click here for the menu. Click here for tickets.

Check out this video for a Los Angeles "McDowell's" pop-up:

As "Cleo McDowell" pointed out in the first "Coming To America", there's no confusing McDowell's with McDonald's. He confidently stated, "Look... me and the McDonald's people got this little misunderstanding. See, they're McDonald's... I'm McDowell's. They got the Golden Arches, mine is the Golden Arcs. They got the Big Mac, I got the Big Mick. We both got two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions. But their buns have sesame seeds. My buns have no seeds." Ahhh...big difference.

