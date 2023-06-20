I-95 in Philadelphia to Reopen By Sunday, Governor Shapiro Announces

We now know when I-95 will re-open to traffic in Northeast Philadelphia.

In fact, it will happen ahead of schedule. I-95 will open to traffic "by this upcoming weekend," Governor Josh Shapiro announced at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Based on the tremendous progress we have made in the last 72 hours, I can confidently state that the traffic will be flowing on I-95 this weekend," Shapiro said.

The timeline for the project has been quite impressive. Just this past Saturday (June 17), Governor Shapiro announced that the highway would reopen in "less than two weeks" at that time.

Crews are currently lifting median and exterior barriers in place. They are expected to begin paving three new lanes in both directions soon, Shapiro says.

PennDOT rendering of temporary roadway PennDOT rendering of temporary roadway loading...

The precise time for the opening will depend on the window for paving, officials said on Tuesday. That may require 12 hours of dry conditions.

Philadelphia's Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed at the same press conference that the temporary roadway would be open for cars no later than Sunday (June 25).

"This weekend you'll have less time in traffic and more time with family and friends," the governor said.

He also noted that by Monday morning's commute, all six lanes of the temporary roadway will be open for travel.

During the press conference, the governor praised the hard work of the crews on-site, city officials, and federal officials who have been working around the clock.

"We are now on track to open 95 in just about two weeks following the collapse," Shapiro said. "This is what it looks like when we all work together."

An exact timeline for the permanent roadway was not unveiled, but Shapiro says officials will immediately begin working on that structure.

A live stream of the rebuilding process has become a bit of a spectacle for Philadelphians. Click here to view that live stream.