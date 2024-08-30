New Jersey is home to many delicious foods, but what dishes truly give you that sense of comfort and belonging?

Each county, and even individual towns, across New Jersey, has its own signature foods that are beloved throughout the state.

Many of the foods we cherish as New Jerseyans have roots in Italian cuisine or are favorites on the boardwalk.

These iconic dishes are more than just meals they bring a sense of nostalgia and pride for anyone who grew up here.

I remember being shocked when I realized people outside of New Jersey had never heard of Pork Roll. (Yes, I call it Pork Roll. But honestly, let's just agree to stop debating about the name!)

READ MORE: Beware Of These 3 Harmful Spiders Lurking Around New Jersey

Read More: Beware Of These 3 Harmful Spiders Lurking Around New Jersey

Living here, it’s easy to forget just how special our food scene is.

From fresh produce to classic diner foods, New Jersey has an incredible culinary landscape that deserves recognition.

There’s something comforting about the foods we know and love, especially those that are unique to Jersey.

One of my favorite things about living in Jersey is that there's so many diners.

After a late night, you can always count on finding and ordering disco fries to satisfy your cravings.

As a kid, I didn’t realize how lucky we were to have easy access to things like hoagies or Trenton Burgers at any diner.

It wasn’t until I left for college that I understood just how unique these experiences are to New Jersey.

As a foodie, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for people who never got to enjoy these local treasures.

Here are the 12 foods that define New Jersey!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. Gallery Credit: Gianna