To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey.

There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.

According to nj.com, Doo Wop Drive-In opened less than 2 years ago and is on the market for just shy of $1 million.

Doo Wop Drive-In via Google Maps Doo Wop Drive-In via Google Maps loading...

Not only is the building, which has an upstairs apartment for sale, but so is the entire business. The space previously belonged to Tony Luke’s, a Philly cheesesteak shop, but customers say Doo Wop taking over blew it out of the water.

The diner has the classic tiling and 1950’s vibes and of course your classic American menu.

And make no mistake: the business is not failing. The owner is hoping someone will take over what he has created and make it even better than it is now.

Wildwood Crest is a super family-friendly area, and the owner hopes one will be interested in diving into family business life. The restaurant is kept extremely clean, and the apartment can be easily lived in making this already successful space quite the deal.

Wildwood Crest (Mayor Don Cabrera) Wildwood Crest (Mayor Don Cabrera) loading...

Shoregoers are hoping this diner can be saved so they can keep that little dose of nostalgia around for longer. The diner is so young and a new ownership will hopefully only make it an even better and more authentic place to grab breakfast.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7