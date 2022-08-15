Don't feel like cooking? No big deal. Jump in the car and head to Yardley Restaurant Week. It kicks off today (Monday, August 15th), so says Experience Yardley.

This sounds great. It runs through Sunday, August 21st, so you have 7 days to try the very best restaurants downtown Yardley has to offer. My mouth is watering already.

Downtown Yardley is so cute...go explore before or after you dine.

There will awesome lunch, dinner and take out specials at some of the restaurants for you to take advantage of, so text your friends and go today. Also looks for prix fix menus and other deals.

There are so many different and unique places and cuisines to pick from. There's something for everyone, so don't miss this amazing event. It's sure to satisfy your palate.

Here are the restaurants participating:

Burritos has a 3-course meal for only $25.

Canal Street Grill will have Greek dinner specials all week long, as well as their regular menu that everyone loves.

Continental Tavern is offering restaurant week special. Whoa...blueberry bbq wings are on the menu. They sounds delicious. I love bluberries.

Deep Roots

Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza,

Kawaii Tori Sushi

La La Lobster is offering 3-courses for only $26.

Smokehouse

Trattoria Rosa Bianca will have a prix fix menu for $35.

Vault Brewing Co.

Yardley Inn Restaurant and Bar will have a 3-course prix fix lunch for only $29 and dinner for only $39.

To check out the menus, click here. They look amazing. I want to go to all of these restaurants.

For more information and to see a map of all the locations, click here.

