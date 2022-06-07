Made in America just announced who is headlining their 2022 festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day Weekend.

The 2022 festival, which tickets were already on sale for, just announced its headliners.

The 2-day festival will be headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator. It will feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sulivan, Tate McRae, and more.

In fact, here's the full lineup:

The exact lineups for each day of the festival have not been announced just yet. We love the Made in America Music Festival in Philly.

Tickets are on sale at MadeInAmericaFest.com.