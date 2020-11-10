IHOP is Selling a Big Family Breakfast Feast Package

Do you ever wake up and think you want a big breakfast with eggs and pancakes and has browns, but you wanna stay in your pj's and not really sit down at a restaurant? Well, good news for you, plenty of restaurants are now doing to-go orders. There are way more than there used to be especially because of the pandemic. Most restaurants could only do to-go orders for a while and it was the only way they were surviving. IHOP was one of those restaurants and it's pretty awesome when you want that big breakfast, but don't want to go sit at a restaurant. Delish reports, IHOP is now selling a big breakfast feast for your entire family, well, up to 4 people. It comes with pancakes, eggs, hash browns and sausage or bacon. Yum! The best part about this big breakfast feast, I think, is that it comes with a pancake decorating kit that comes with toppings like Oreo pieces, Strawberries, and even some sprinkles. This will be super fun to do for little ones or any one for that mater.

We have lots of IHOP locations in our area, including one in Hamilton, Ewing, Fairless Hills, and a brand new one that just opened up in East Windsor. Contact your local IHOP for details.

Lots of restaurants are struggling right now due to the fact that COVID-19 restrictions about indoor dining, so support your local IHOP and order.