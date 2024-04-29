This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

New Jersey, the most populated state in the United States, has a long stretch of coastline with quaint towns and lively cities. New Jersey vacation destinations like Atlantic City offer beach activities, nightlife, and entertainment. Likewise, outdoor enthusiasts hike trails in the mountains or camp in parks. New Jersey’s Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty showcase the rich history of the state, and theaters, museums, and culinary experiences make a visit worth it. Whatever you’re into, the Garden State has something for everyone. From beaches to history, entertainment, and outdoor adventure, explore the best places to visit in NJ below.

Top Natural Attractions in New Jersey

Your 2024 list of things to do in New Jersey for couples, singles, and the entire family starts here. First, some natural attraction sites to visit. Buckle up, and let us guide you through vacation spots with the most amazing experiences in New Jersey.

Branch Brook Park

Branch Brook Park is the first county park to open for public use in the United States and is a great place to enjoy nature. The park hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival. It features over 5,000 cherry blossom trees in bloom, one of the largest collections in the country. Food vendors and cultural performances, among others, make the festival a vibrant celebration. The park covers over 360 acres and has meandering pathways, bridges, lakes, and picturesque landscapes. Hence, it is perfect for relaxing, walking, jogging, and biking.

Enchanting Cape May

Does architecture tickle your fancy? Cape May has the second-largest collection of Victorian houses, only behind San Francisco. As a result, the city is a National Historic Landmark. Apart from the Victorian gingerbread homes, Cape May hosts film, jazz, and music festivals. The beaches are perfect for relaxation, swimming, and water sports. Due to its strategic location along the Atlantic Flyway migration route, Cape May is famous for birdwatching.

Palisades Interstate Park

Palisades Interstate Park is just a short drive from New York City, so is a perfect escape from the bustling metropolis. The park offers spectacular views of the Hudson River, surrounding landscapes, and the Palisades Cliffs. By the way, the cliffs formed millions of years ago by volcanic activity and erosion. The park is ideal for hiking, picnicking, birdwatching, and other outdoor recreation. Some of the popular places include Englewood Cliff, Alpine Lookout, Rockefeller Lookout, State Line Lookout, and Bear Mountain/Tomkins Cove.

Historical and Cultural Sites

New Jersey has a rich history, and many famous landmarks offer historical charm and beautiful architecture for the wandering visitor.

Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty

Ellis Island was the primary immigration station in the US from 1892 to 1954, processing over 12 million immigrants. As a result, people visit the National Museum of Immigration to trace the footsteps of these immigrants and learn their stories. The renowned Statue of Liberty is a must-see, as it serves as a stark reminder of the values the United States was founded on. The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are architectural masterpieces and offer panoramic views of the New York Harbor, Manhattan Skyline, One World Trade Center, and Brooklyn Bridge.

Journey through Princeton University's Campus

Princeton University was founded in 1746 and is one of the oldest in the United States. It has a wide range of colonial buildings, modern structures, and other iconic monuments. Examples include Nassau Hall, the Gothic-style Rockefeller College, and the Richardson Auditorium. The University’s campus features world-class art museums, galleries, and performance centers that host exhibitions, concerts, and theater productions throughout the year.

Morristown National Historical Park

General Washington and the Continental Army camped at the Morristown National Historical Park between the winters of 1889 and 1780. After surviving one of the coldest winters on record, the Park is now a museum and library that contains materials related to the encampment and George Washington. Likewise, pre-and-post Revolutionary America-related items. Besides the history, Jockey Hollow has over 27 miles of hiking trails through farmsteads, woodlands, and fields for picnicking, birdwatching, and photography.

Family-Friendly Destinations

Family time is sacred time and should be protected and respected. If you’re visiting New Jersey attractions for kids' activities, below are the top family-friendly spots to check out.

Six Flags Great Adventure

Make unforgettable memories of riding, shopping, and dining at Six Flags Great Adventure. The Park has world-class roller coasters and thrill rides for diff categories of people. As a result, it is the perfect place for adrenaline-pumping experiences. Kingda Ka is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in North America. Likewise, Nitro and El Toro. Apart from rides, the Park has family-friendly attractions like live shows, themed attractions by Looney Tunes and DC comics, and character meet-and-greet. Other attractions include:

a water park with slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools

adventure alley and exotic jungles

Halloween-themed event and winter wonderland.

Liberty Science Center

The Liberty Science Center is an interactive science museum and learning center in Liberty State Park. Visitors see an extensive collection of exhibits that facilitates direct interaction with scientific principles. Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. Here, you can explore the wonders of space. You can also view electrifying experiments, thrilling physics, and shows that explain science and technology. Not only this, but the center hosts exhibitions on robotics and AI, sustainability, and the environment.

Ocean City Boardwalk

The Ocean City Boardwalk is three miles long and is lined with colorful shops, hotels, restaurants, and amusement rides. Like seaside resorts of the past, the environment caters to visitors of all ages. Whether it is playing arcade games or eating funnel cakes, there is something for everyone. Playland’s Castaway Cove and Gillian’s Wonderland Pier provide thrilling rides. Waterfront restaurants and food stands serve delicious cuisines, and shops sell all you can buy. Plus, the boardwalk provides a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

New Jersey Entertainment

New Jersey places to visit offer various entertainment options – from sports and recreation to online casino gambling and bustling nightlife. Fun activities in NJ for adults meet different interests and preferences. Offline casinos in central NJ offer the best of every world, as they have facilities for gambling, lodging, shows, and dining. The best bars in Atlantic City feature live music, happy hour specials, and unique craft cocktails. They also hold theme parties, and when you throw a fine dining restaurant into the mix, offers all you can drink and eat. Explore different entertainment options in New Jersey below.

Excitement and Luxury at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City is the leading destination for incredible casino action. It has 100 table games, over 1800 slot machines, and a 3,800 sq ft sportsbook. From slots to table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, you can spin or play your way to riches. Apart from gaming, Harrah’s Resort hosts headlining shows in Atlantic City. The restaurants provide unforgettable dining experiences from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay. The domed indoor pool is a tropical oasis, and Eden Lounge lets you have an amazing nightlife. Lastly, the 2500 hotel rooms in 5 towers offer comfort. Apart from Harrah’s Resort Casino, some other gambling places in New Jersey are:

Name Year Founded Location Features Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa July 2, 2003 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA Hotel, comedy club, event center, music box, restaurant, outdoor pool, spa and salon, MGM rewards, sportsbook, casino, bar. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City April 2, 1990, reopened on June 28, 2018. 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA Hotel, café, bar, dining, spa and salon, 2300 slot machines, 130 table games, sportsbook, casino credit, online casino. Golden Nugget Atlantic City June 19, 1985, rebranded on February 20, 2011. 600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA 80,000 sq ft gaming space, 1300 slots, 80 table games, spa and salon, pool, fitness center, marina, hotel. Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino December 29, 1979. 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, United States. 83,000 sq ft gaming space, 1200 rooms, 1100 slot machines, 80 table games, Bailey’s beach bar, and restaurant.

Lakota Wolf Preserve

The Lakota wolf preserve in the mountains is home to 4 different packs of wolves. Not only this but foxes and bobcats. Hence, a visit is an opportunity for sightseeing New Jersey. You can observe the majestic creatures up close in their natural habitat. Guided tours by staff members provide insight into biology and conservation. Meanwhile, the Preserve is on acres of pristine woodland, surrounded by forests, meadows, and rolling hills.

Culinary Delights of New Jersey

New Jersey offers a rich collection of culinary delights. From traditional dishes to iconic modern foods, some beautiful places to try in the State include:

Beneduce Vineyards

Beneduce Vineyards produces different types of wine. They include Chardonnay, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Visitors taste wine, including limited-release editions, and the vineyard provides education tours into winemaking and management. The vineyard’s countryside location provides a stunning view of the surrounding landscape that is welcoming to all.

Heirloom Kitchen

The unique farm-to-table restaurant serves a creative menu from fresh ingredients. One of the highlights is its hands-on cooking classes, where visitors learn to prepare gourmet dishes. The cozy atmosphere is perfect for a special occasion, and Heirloom Kitchen has a retail shop where you can buy gourmet ingredients, kitchen accessories, and cookware.

In Summary

New Jersey is no stranger to receiving an influx of tourists, as the State welcomed 114.6 million visitors in 2023. Whether you’re into history, outdoor adventure, or culinary delights, there are enough fun things to do for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Visit New Jersey today.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.