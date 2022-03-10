Indian Restaurant in Lawrence, NJ Closed for Good

Palace of Asia Lawrenceville has closed its doors for good, according to my friends at Mercer Eats.

The popular Indian grill was on Lawrence Square Boulevard, off Quakerbridge Road near Costco. I'm not sure if this was another casualty of the pandemic, but, there is an eviction notice posted on the front of the restaurant. It says that as of March 4th, the landlord had full possession of the restaurant.

The restaurant business has certainly taken a hit due to the pandemic over the last two years with many locally owned restaurants failing to no fault of their own.

I didn't even realize there was another Palace of Asia close by, Palace of Asia Kingston. Mercer Eats spoke with the manager of the Kingston location and he confirmed the closing of the Lawrenceville location saying "They had a issue with the lease and were forced to close down."

If you're missing your favorite foods in Lawrenceville, it's only about a 20 minute drive from there to the Kingston location. The address is 4591 Route 27. You can check out the menu here. You can eat in or take out. You can hold your next special occasion there. Click here for banquet packages.

Locals seemed disappointed by the news of the closure in the Lawrence Township NJ Community private Facebook group and wondered where they would go for great Indian food now that Palace of Asia Lawrenceville is gone. Among the suggestions were Singhs in Hamilton, Jhopri in Plainsboro, Cross Culture in the Princeton Shopping Center, and A2B on Route 1 South in Plainsboro.

