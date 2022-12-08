If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer.

A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:

Neither the post nor the website specify if this will be a medical-only or adult and medical-use dispensary.

Indigo Dispensary joins the company of other big-name cannabis retailers that operate all over the state, such as Cannabist, Ascend Wellness, Zen Leaf, Curaleaf, and more.

To provide high quality cannabis products and educational services to customers while inviting questions, exploration, and wellness. To build our brand on the core values of compassionate customer service, hospitality, highest standards of quality, honesty, integrity and community outreach.

If you're looking for a job in the cannabis industry, they're looking for team members! Check out their website to apply. And give them a follow on their Instagram @indigo_dispensary!

As a South Jersey resident, I think it would be beneficial to have more cannabis options in South Jersey. I may have to check this one out when they open.

(P.S., You can read about my first experience visiting an adult-use dispensary in New Jersey HERE.)

