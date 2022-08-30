I Went To One of NJ’s Legal Weed Dispensaries For The First Time – Here’s How It Went

For months now, I've been saying that I wanted to check out one of the marijuana dispensaries permitted to sell recreational weed here in New Jersey. So over this past weekend, I finally got the chance to check one out... and I wasn't disappointed!

attachment-add-weed-h3PWUqxpP_0-unsplash loading...

If you don't already know, there are currently 19 marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey that sell medical and adult use weed. Adult-use means that you don't need a medical card to make a purchase - you just have to have proof that you're 21 or older. This was my avenue.

For my first trip, I decided to go to The Cannabist in Deptford New Jersey - the closest one to where I live. Here's my experience, and what I did to make sure I had a smooth experience.

I planned ahead.

Here's the thing about me; I HATE walking into situations where I don't know what's going on. So I did a little research online at the Cannabist website to browse through products and read some reviews. Upon reading the Google reviews, I discovered that I was right to assume that walking into one of these dispensaries wouldn't be like walking into your average Target store. So many people recommended that you pre-order online first rather than just walking in.

For this first purchase, I wanted something simple. After browsing through the online adult-use menu, I found that the "Grease Monkey" flower would best suit my needs. It retails for $65/3.5 grams.

Credit: Cannabist Credit: Cannabist loading...

I pre-ordered online for pickup.

I would SO recommend this. I just added my "grease monkey" to my cart, and it gave me option to pay in-store at pickup via cash or card. I opted to receive text messages about the status of my order. Once I confirmed my order, I received a text message that my order was ready less than 5 minutes later! It gave me my pickup time and queue number.

I came prepared.

Have your photo I.D. and order number ready when you get there.

Anyway, I got there. When I pulled into the parking lot, this is how long the line was.

Credit: Austyn Credit: Austyn loading...

It wasn't terrible! But I was surprised and a little dismayed. I thought that after a few of months, the hype might have died down a little bit. But then the line moved quickly! There was a friendly attendant at the front door checking I.D.'s. and waving customers in as other customers exited. I didn't wait for more than 5 minutes outside.

Once I was in the entry-way, I snapped a quick photo of the interior, but the attendant told me "no pictures." I do still have the picture, but I'm not trying to get fined or whatever, so you'll just have to trust me when I say... It looked SO nice inside!

Clean. Zen. Organized. Modern. Pretty!

Here's a reference picture from the Cannabist Instagram page. It looked pretty much like this.

I was directed to the online order checkout counter, and my cashier was the nicest lady ever and she had cool nails. She quickly grabbed my order from the back, and had me in and out in no time.

Here's what I got! I'm a sucker for neat, crisp packaging, so this didn't disappoint.

Credit: Austyn Credit: Austyn loading...

Here's what it looked like when I took it out of the packaging when I got home. If you're curious about what 3.5 grams looks like, here you go. I put all of the contents next a quarter for size comparison. As soon as I opened the package, both of my cats were intrigued by the almost-orangey aroma. Haha.

Credit: Austyn Credit: Austyn loading...

And just in case you're extra curious... *whisper* I used about half of it to make *special* brownies!

All-in-all I give my experience at this location a solid 9.5/10! I got quick, friendly, professional service, and I was satisfied with my purchase. I definitely recommend this location!

If you've been to any of the legal weed locations in New Jersey, let us know how it went!

