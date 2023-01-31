Are driving a Kia or Hyundai? Depending on what model, you might want to change your insurance provider. In fact, you may not have a choice!

Recently, there's been a huge wave of Kia and Hyudai thefts in the U.S. Stealing and hot wiring them has become so easy, that insurance companies are actually dropping or refusing to create insurance policies for specific models, according to USA Today.

Photo by on Unsplash

Last year, we learned there was a TikTok trend where thieves were brazen (or stupid) enough to show off just how easy it was to hot wire and steal Kia's and Hyundai's, using only.... a USB cord! No key. WAY too easy to steal!

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

That's exactly why State Farm and Progressive car insurance companies are dropping older models of Kia's and Hyundai's from insurance policies. according to USA Today.

The insurance companies haven't specified which cities they're dropping or refusing to write policies in, but according to CNN, it's been happening in Denver CO, and St. Louis MO.

Photo by Duncan Winslow on Unsplash

Duncan Winslow on Unsplash

Which Kia and Hyundai models are being dropped by insurance companies?

Neither of the insurance companies are being specific about which particular car models are being affected.

However, if you're an owner of a Kia that was built between 2011 and 2021, you could be affected. More specifically, cars being affected don't have electronic immobilizers, "which rely on a computer chip in the car and another in the key that communicate to confirm that the key really belongs to that vehicle," according to CNN.

man searching a car insurance on his smartphone Getty Images

“State Farm has temporarily stopped writing new business in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles because theft losses for these vehicles have increased dramatically."

“During the past year we’ve seen theft rates for certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles more than triple and in some markets these vehicles are almost 20 times more likely to be stolen than other vehicles. Given that we price our policies based on the level of risk they represent, this explosive increase in thefts in many cases makes these vehicles extremely challenging for us to insure. In response, in some geographic areas we have increased our rates and limited our sale of new insurance policies on some of these models.”

So if you drive a Kia or a Hyundai, keep an eye out and make sure you have proper coverage! You may have to change it. Or get a safer, more secure car!

