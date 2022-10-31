Hey New Jersey! Do You Have a Kia or Hyundai? Your Car Could Be The Target of a TikTok Trend

Hey New Jersey! Do You Have a Kia or Hyundai? Your Car Could Be The Target of a TikTok Trend

Getty Images

We all know by now that not all TikTok trends are . In fact, some of them are absurdly stupid. But this is the first one I've seen that actually encourages thievery.

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, police are investigating a troubling trend of two of the most popular car brands, Kias and Hyundai's, being the latest target of a new TikTok trend.

Photo by on Unsplash
loading...
Get our free mobile app

It's not crystal clear why Kia's and Hyundai's are supposedly being targeted specifically, but these are the two brands that seem to have been vandalized, broken into, or stolen more commonly.

The TikTok video in question has since been deleted, but the damage has already been done. According to investigators, the video gives step-by-step instruction on how to hot wire these cars using a commonplace, everyday item: a USB cord.

Photo by Franck on Unsplash
loading...

So if you have a Kia or a Hyundai, the automakers suggest that you get "anti-theft bars for ignition model cards, and immobilizers on newer models."

The method in question is apparently so easy, that a Philadelphia law firm is going after the Kia and Hyundai automakers for manufacturing vehicles that aren't properly equipped with anti-theft technology.

This is already distressing enough, especially coupled with the fact that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide too. Just a few months ago, my leasing office in South Jersey warned us of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in our parking lot!

Keep an eye out for your cars! Seems like thieves are getting bolder these days.

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED

I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.

These New Jersey Retailers Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

It's a trend that's starting to fade away; stores being open on Thanksgiving and NJ.com reports that these are some of the stores that will close so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.
Filed Under: New Jersey Car Theft, TikTok
Categories: Articles, New Jersey, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST