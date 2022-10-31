We all know by now that not all TikTok trends are . In fact, some of them are absurdly stupid. But this is the first one I've seen that actually encourages thievery.

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, police are investigating a troubling trend of two of the most popular car brands, Kias and Hyundai's, being the latest target of a new TikTok trend.

It's not crystal clear why Kia's and Hyundai's are supposedly being targeted specifically, but these are the two brands that seem to have been vandalized, broken into, or stolen more commonly.

The TikTok video in question has since been deleted, but the damage has already been done. According to investigators, the video gives step-by-step instruction on how to hot wire these cars using a commonplace, everyday item: a USB cord.

So if you have a Kia or a Hyundai, the automakers suggest that you get "anti-theft bars for ignition model cards, and immobilizers on newer models."

The method in question is apparently so easy, that a Philadelphia law firm is going after the Kia and Hyundai automakers for manufacturing vehicles that aren't properly equipped with anti-theft technology.

This is already distressing enough, especially coupled with the fact that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide too. Just a few months ago, my leasing office in South Jersey warned us of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in our parking lot!

Keep an eye out for your cars! Seems like thieves are getting bolder these days.

