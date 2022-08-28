How To Make Sure Your Car Doesn’t Get Stolen In New Jersey

Car theft is on the rise here in New Jersey. Maybe it's because people are under financial stress. We’ve seen thefts increase in the NY/New Jersey area by over 200% this past year. Theives have become more tech-savvy so we have to be better protectors. This is how you keep your car from being stolen in New Jersey.

It is like car thieves are going to car-stealing college or something. They are more sophisticated than ever. It does not benefit the thief to damage your car before they steal it so they are actually using electronic tools to steal the car without smashing the windows, or messing up the steering column.

So what cars are most likely to get stolen? According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, it is the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry. So the best thing to do is make it a hassle for a crook to steal your car and there are some ways to do just that.

Practice Smart Parking

Park in well-lit and populated areas. Never leave your car running or leave your keys inside.

Track Your Car

You can attach a GPS tracking device to your car that communicates to your phone. If your car goes missing you’ll be able to direct the police to where it is. Some insurance companies will give you up to 15% off for having a car with an anti-theft device.

Robert Simon of Shrewsberry writes this:

attachment-Screenshot 2022-08-25 at 6.53.54 AM loading...

Your Driveway Is Not a Safe Zone

NurPhoto via Getty Images NurPhoto via Getty Images loading...

People have been leaving their garage door openers on their visors which is a huge mistake because now the criminal has access to your home. This happened to RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin. I wrote about her experience here.

Don’t Leave Windows Cracked

Giving just a bit of room for a tool to slide it and unlock your car makes it too easy.

The NICB Also Recommends The Following:

USE A VISIBLE OR AUDIBLE DEVICE

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

Window etching

Micro Dot marking

INSTALL A VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER

Smart keys

Fuse cut-offs

Kill switches

Starter, ignition, and fuel disablers

Wireless, ignition authentication

By the way, the car that you decide to drive says a lot about your personality. Leave it to Jersey to serve it up straight...this is what you think about the owners of some of the most popular cars on the market!

WHAT'S YOUR CAR PERSONALITY? We all make snap judgements whether we want to admit it or not...well, it turns out that you guys are willing to share exactly what you think (Jersey shocker). I asked you what your perceptions are of New Jersey drivers behind certain vehicles and you had a lot to say...