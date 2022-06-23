If you've ever watched Iron Chef on TV or Netflix and thought, "****, that looks delicious," we're in luck here in New Jersey!

According to NJ.com, 'Iron Chef' Masaharu Morimoto is bringing his expanding, casually modern pan-asian restaurant chain Sa'Moto to North Jersey!

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Master Sushi Rolling Class with Morimoto Getty Images loading...

Morimoto is a long-time chef and contributor on Iron Chef and Iron Chef: America. He has a long track record of "wins", and he's even been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.

In the next 6-8 months, the New Jersey restaurant will be opening in the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus. This will be the first restaurant in New Jersey and third in the country. The other locations are in New York and California.

I know what you're thinking. "Paramus? That's basically New York." Maybe you're right. But still, you can put this on your list of must-go places if you're heading up that way! I mean, the fact there's only 3 in the country and one of them is in New Jersey is pretty cool. If you're a fan of asian fusion cuisine, this food definitely looks like it's worth a visit.

Menu items include zesty, modern takes on familiar favorites like dim sum pork gyozas, sticky ribs, popcorn shrimp, bao, and signature noodle soup dishes! YUM! All of these options look delicious for a casual lunch or dinner. Check out the full New York menu HERE.

What do you think? Will you be visiting this restaurant? Where else would like to see this restaurant in NJ? Let us know!

