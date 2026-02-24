Attention beer-lovers. The highly anticipated new brewery in Morrisville, RiverTide Brewery, is officially open, according to the Patch. The grand opening was on Friday (February 20), and they're ready to serve you a cold one.

Three Pennsbury High School friends have opened RiverTide Brewery in Morrisville

The owners are local childhood friends. The three guys, Rob Staples, Frank Brill, and Ken Terry, all graduated from Pennsbury High School back in 2001. Between the three of them, they have over 60 years of experience in the restaurant business.

The friends have high hopes that RiverTide Brewery turns into a place where friends and families feel welcome and want to hang out. They're not just serving beer. There's food too.

RiverTide Brewery serves burgers, sandwiches, and Sunday Brunch

The owners said, "We’re putting just as much care into the food as we do the beer." They've perfected "brewery classics" like pretzel bites and house-made beer cheese. There's also nachos, deviled eggs, mussels, and more. Burgers, sandwiches, and salads are also on the menu. Kids have their own menu, and grab your friends to enjoy Sunday Brunch.

You'll find IPAs from New England and the West Coast, ambers, pale ales, fruity ales, shandies, lagers, saisons, and stouts. They have their own line of craft beers, as well as cocktails and mocktails.

The brewery's logo features the Trenton Makes Bridge

Do you recognize the bridge in the brewpub's logo? It's the Trenton Makes Bridge, which pays tribute to the owners' local, riverfront community.

RiverTide Brewery is located where the old Bitchin Kitten was, at 58B East Bridge Street in Morrisville.

RiverTide Brewery is open 5 days a week

It's open five days a week:

Wednesday and Thursday, 4 - 11 PM

Friday, 3 - midnight

Saturday, Noon - midnight

Sunday, 10 AM - 8 PM with brunch served from 10 AM - 3 PM.