After a few years in business, a popular restaurant and bar in Center City Philadelphia has officially closed for good. While the news may come as a disappointment to some, it doesn’t really come as a huge surprise... especially since a sister location in New Jersey also shut down earlier this month.

Here's what we know...

Wicked Wolf Suddenly Closes Philadelphia Bar

Wicked Wolf, a popular sports bar located in Center City, has officially closed its doors (forever). The news was confirmed on Wicked Wolf's social media, which appeared to show a celebration that took place earlier this week (January 8) to mark the end of the bar's tenure in Philly.

Wicked Wolf, which was located at the corner 12th and Chestnut (1214 Chestnut Street), first opened in December 2022.

The large sports bar hosted a ton of big events including viewing parties for the Eagles and Phillies, St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawls & more.

Though, admittedly, the bar did seem to struggle to find its footing in town. As someone who frequently walked by it felt like it was often less crowded inside than I expected it to be (especially on a Friday evening).

"After a few unforgettable years on Chestnut Street, we've made the incredibly hard decision to close our doors," they wrote in an Instagram post thanking their customers and followers for the memories.

The news of the Philadelphia location closing isn't much of a surprise, however.

Wicked Wolf Also Closes Hoboken Pub

Earlier this month, Wicked Wolf announced that they were closing their location in Hoboken, NJ after 15 years in business. The bar's owner, Sean Sullivan, told The Hoboken Girl that they were not able to come to an agreement with the landlords on a possible rent increase.

He went onto say that "something special is likely coming soon to the (Hoboken) waterfront by the same restaurant group. You can check out more about their exclusive reporting here.

Their website also lists a third location in Atlanta, GA. It is unclear if that restaurant remains open at this time. However, the Atlanta restaurant appears to still be taking reservations online.

What's Next for the Wicked Wolf space in Philadelphia?

This is a big bar space in Center City Philadelphia. Is there any likelihood that something else will move in there? Or does Wicked Wolf have plans elsewhere in the city of Philadelphia?

We're not sure. We have reached out to the bar's management to see if there are any future plans in Philadelphia. We'll update this article if there is a reply.