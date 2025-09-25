I have to say I'm not totally surprised by this morning's news that a once-popular brewery and restaurant, with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has closed all of its restaurants for good.

It's Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant.

Earlier this month, a few of its locations abruptly shut down, including the Voorhees, New Jersey, restaurant on Town Center Boulevard. Voorhees employees received a text, filling them in about the closure and the fact that they suddenly didn't have jobs.

The sudden closures signaled financial problems. Many restaurants and restaurant chains have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has been open for 29 years

The Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant chain, that's been around for almost 30 years, posted the update below on Facebook.

The statement reads in part, "After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."

There was an Iron Hill Brewery location in Newtown, PA

The Newtown, Pennsylvania, location, in The Village at Newtown, will be missed by many. One of the town's Facebook groups was buzzing about the news, with some locals in disbelief because it always drew a crowd.

An email that reportedly went out to Iron Hill Newtown team members was posted in the comments. It said the closures were due to "ongoing financial challenges," and the company has made the tough decision to file for bankruptcy. It also apologized to employees for the short notice.

