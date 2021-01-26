How Long It’ll Take Your 2020 Tax Refund to Hit Your Account

Nothing about the year 2020 was simple. I have faith that my tax refund will help the year suck a little less. Just as long as I don't have to wait forever.

In Illinois, you can start filing your taxes on Friday, February 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue begins accepting 2020 state individual income tax returns on that day, which is also the same day the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting federal individual income tax returns.

Not that the entirety of 2020 was a dumpster fire, but it was pretty close at times. Everybody took hits in the wallet in some way, shape or form. Some of those licks left a helluva sting. I've been holding out hope that a possible tax refund will fill a gap left by my side hustle disappearing during the pandemic.

Come on IRS, bring me that refund check. Direct deposit, thank you very much. Now, how long do we have to wait?

So, If you file electronically and your return is error-free return, you can expect your direct deposit refund in four to six weeks, if applicable, according to wrex.com.

The 2020 tax filing deadline is Thursday, April 15. Don't forget; filing electronically and setting up direct deposit, is the best way to go.

