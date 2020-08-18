Is Grand Lux Cafe in Cherry Hill Mall Closing?

Last week, we told you about how The Cheesecake Factory was on a list of restaurant chains that were in jeopardy of defaulting on loans within the next year.

At the time, we were just focusing on actual Cheesecake Factory restaurants, but maybe we should have also taken a look at some of the other restaurant chains owned by Cheesecake Factory.

One of those chains is Grand Lux Cafe, which has 12 locations in the U.S. According to courierpostonline.com, the Grand Lux Cafe at Cherry Hill Mall has announced that it is laying off 117 employees.

That's definitely bad news, but what may be even worse news for fans of the restaurant is the fact that Cherry Hill is no longer listed on the chain's website.

GrandLuxCafe.com describes the restaurant as "internationally inspired cuisine is served in an elegant but relaxed setting."

Courierpostonline.com says Grand Lux Cafe opened in Cherry Hill Mall in 2012. The chain's locations also include restaurants in King of Prussia, PA and Paramus, NJ.

Grand Lux Cafe is one of 5 "sit down" restaurants located at Cherry Hill Mall. The others are Bahama Breeze, Maggiano's, Seasons 52, and The Capital Grille. Last summer, the California Pizza Kitchen at Cherry Hill Mall closed.

In addition to The Cheesecake Factory and Grand Lux Cafe, The Cheesecake Factory parent company also operates North Italia, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, Social Monk Asian Kitchen, and several restaurants under the Fox Restaurant Concepts brand.

Courierpostonline.com says it reached out to representatives from both Grand Lux Cafe and Cherry Hill Mall for a comment but did not get a reply.