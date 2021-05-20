Whoa! It looks like a Long Beach Island staple, The Chicken or the Egg, could be opening a second location nearly 55 miles away from the original.

It looks like the Evesham Township (Burlington County) planning board will be reviewing a proposal that could bring The Chicken or the Egg Restaurant to the township tonight. The proposed restaurant could open on Route 73.

The planning board posted tonight's meeting agenda -- which includes an update on the proposed restaurants inside Renaissance Square (the former site of the KMart shopping Center in Marlton).

The Chicken or the Egg (commonly known as Chegg amongst locals) is a breakfast and brunch eatery in Beach Haven, NJ that's popular with both locals and tourists alike. They've operated a single location on Long Beach Island for nearly two decades. So the expansion to a second location could be huge news.

The Facebook page A View From Evesham reported that back in December the project's developer, the La Scala Group, was hoping to open an Italian Restaurant on that site, which would be similar to La Scala Birra in Pennsauken. Those plans included a beer garden, according to that report.

In the proposed items for tonight's planning board meeting, however, we can see an artist rendering that shows the restaurant name of the "Chicken or the Egg." The logo and design look identical to the Beach Haven Restaurant.

It's not clear if the Chicken or the Egg proposal includes a beer garden or not, but there does appear to be a large outdoor seating area.

Evesham Township Planning Board

The Evesham Planning Board will meet (virtually) tonight at 7 pm. We should learn more about the proposal during that presentation. But this could be huge news, New Jersey!

