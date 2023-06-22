Is New Jersey Among The Drunkest States in America?

Out of all of the 50 states, would you expect New Jersey to land HERE on the list of the states that drink the most alcohol?

When I think of New Jersey as a whole, There are a ton of different bars throughout the state, let alone along the Jersey Shore. If I had to guess before looking at this list, I for sure would've put New Jersey somewhere within the top 5 states for drinking the most alcohol in the country.

A list of the states that drink the most alcohol was put out by Vinepair and I have to say, New Jersey kind of flew a little too far under the radar for me. I was sure that New Jersey would have made its way into at the very least the top 10 considering all of the bars, restaurants, and liquor stores that we have in the state, but evidently, I was wrong.

This list took how many gallons of booze is consumed by each state per year, and New Jersey landed somewhere in the middle.

As a state, we're sitting pretty at number 20 on the list of the states that drink the most alcohol.

Vinepair says "Of the 7.9 billion gallons consumed by Americans in 2020 beer was an overwhelming favorite - with an estimated 6.4 billion gallons drunk - followed by wine and spirits, which of course Americans enjoyed 931 million and 635 gallons, respectively."

WOW! Over the past few years, America has really put away hundreds of millions of gallons of alcohol, but New Jersey is apparently not the biggest fan of booze!

So to answer the question, no, New Jersey is not amongst the top drunkest states in the US!

