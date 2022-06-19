Is New Jersey A Good State For Working Dads?

This is the weekend we celebrate the dads of the Garden State. Is New Jersey actually a dad-friendly kind of state?

The first thing we have to do before we determine if we are a dad-friendly state is to find out exactly what that means. What makes one state better than another for fathers?

The study we're going to talk about that was conducted by WalletHub. They focused in on working dads. In the study, they used several different criteria to rank each state in the nation for its working-dad friendliness.

They included factors like 'health ", "childcare" and work-life balance among others to determine their final rankings, and as it turns out, working dads in New Jersey do better than almost anywhere else in the country.

New Jersey overall ranks as the 5th best state in the nation for working dads, which is great news and is a pretty impressive ranking.

The category the Garden State does the best in is "economic and social well-being", but we ranked in the top 15 in all categories, leading to our stellar overall ranking.

It turns out New Jersey is a really good place to be if you're a working father, and that is great news for all those New Jersey residents who try each and every day to be the best parents they can be.

And it's especially good news this Father's Day weekend. For all you dads out there, we hope you have a safe and wonderful weekend and we hope you get some really great ties. We know you'll love them no matter how ugly they are.

New Jersey Really Is A Good Family State

