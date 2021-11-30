Is Paramore Ready for a Comeback?

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Paramore's comeback, Adele's big sales week and more, below.

Is Paramore Making New Music Together?

Hayley Williams recently let fans know that Paramore will be getting back together with new music in 2022.

Are Family Members Bad Luck on Game Days?

Game day superstition is real — so real, in fact, that some people go as far as to wear their favorite jersey every game, refuse to wash it until the end of the season and sit in the same spot on the couch every game. A new study even reveals that 38 percent of sports fans believe they have a specific family member who is "bad luck." (via Study Finds)

Adele Nabs No. 1 Album With Biggest Sales Week Since 2017

Adele's new album 30 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, smashing records along the way. The album sold 839,000 equivalent album units, making it not only the biggest sales week this year, but also since 2017. PS: Check out our PopCrush Nights interview with Adele here. (via Uproxx)

Jack Dorsey Steps Down as CEO of Twitter

Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the CEO of Twitter. Dorsey released a statement, saying, "There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led.' Ultimately, I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure." Effective immediately, the company’s chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, will be taking over the role of CEO. (via TMZ)

Kanye Wants Kim Back

Last week, Kanye uploaded a 10-minute prayer in which he admitted to all of his wrongdoings and expressed how much he wants his family, including Kim Kardashian, back.

Jussie Smollett's Trial Has Begun

Jussie Smollett is finally facing trial for allegedly lying to law enforcement about a homophobic and racist attack. He is facing three years in prison for allegedly staging the attack. (via TMZ)

Someone Breastfed a Cat on a Plane

A social media user posted a screenshot on Twitter that showed a Delta pilot sending a message to air traffic control after a passenger refused to stop breastfeeding her cat.