Have you ever been to the African American Museum? There are locations all over the country including Seattle, Washington DC, and even Philadelphia. I have been to the ones in DC and Philadelphia and was in awe every single time I went. There truly is something new to learn every time you go.

There is a small African American museum right here in Bucks County. A lot of people don't know about it, but it exists! It features exhibits about black culture and they even provide opportunities for schools to take field trips there.

Well just so you know, The African American Museum of Bucks County is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for a brand new location. They are currently located in an old church in Langhorne. According to Patch, they are looking to move to Boone Farm. The goal is to completely renovate and refurbish two buildings on the property and turn the site into a brand new African American Museum campus.

So this Thursday they are hosting an event at Parx Casino called the 'Building Our Dream' cocktail reception. According to Patch, there will be music, a silent auction, and of course cocktails!

Tickets are $150 a person and the event is happening on December 2 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Parx East Casino Racetrack, according to Patch. If you love history as much as I do, especially black history...go support! I think it is so important for African American history to remain prevalent in Bucks County, especially in this day and age. So let's help them make it bigger and better than ever before.

More details here.