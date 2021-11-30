Christmas music lovers, I had to share this with you.

The financial minds from Fox Business have done the math on how much money Mariah Carey makes each December from her holiday hit, All I want for Christmas is You.

Hang on to your holly, 'cause you not going to believe this payday.

Before I give you Mariah's net profits from the song, let me just say that I certainly don't begrudge her any money she makes on today's most popular contemporary Christmas song.

Let's face it, the song is extremely catchy and people love it.

Mariah, 52, wrote the song when she was 24-years old for her first Christmas album. and it has been used in a number of movies and covered by a dozen or so name acts over the years, all of which add to the financial bottom line for Miss Carey.

Okay, all I want to know now is how much Mariah makes on All I want for Christmas is You.

In 2019, Celebrity Net Worth calculated that Carey gets somewhere between $600,000 and $1 million each December when the song’s popularity shoots up.

But, we aren't finished.

Let's talk about streaming. MRC Data, which tracks music analytics, suggests that Carey gets a whole new revenue stream out of "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Billboard reported in November 2021 that the track was already at No. 36, with 11.2 million U.S. streams, 8.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,700 sold in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week.

That's before we even get to the Christmas month of December!

Only Mariah's accounting firm knows exactly how much she is making each holiday season from her earworm Christmas song, but, suffice to say, it is millions of dollars on that one song.

No wonder Mariah Carey's favorite time of the year is Christmastime.

