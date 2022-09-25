Is Rihanna Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023?

Rihanna is returning to music to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime!

The "Wild Thoughts" singer made the announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25 via her social media accounts. She posted a photo of her holding an NFL football.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

When is Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at Arizona's State Farm Stadium. Apple Music will be sponsoring the performance for the first time.

When was Rihanna's last performance?

Rihanna's last public performance was on Sept. 12, 2019, at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball which benefitted The Clara Lionel Foundation. Her last televised performance was on Jan. 28, 2018, at the 60th Annual Grammys where she performed "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

What songs will Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl?

While we don't have a confirmed setlist, some of Rihanna's biggest hits include It is likely Rihanna will revisit most of her biggest hits from her career like other artists have done in the past.

Will Rihanna have any guests at the Super Bowl Halftime?

It is possible that she might have a musical guest(s). While nothing is confirmed, some of her past collaborators include Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, among numerous others.

Why Did Rihanna turn down the Super Bowl Halftime slot twice?



In 2018 and 2019 Rihanna turned down offers to headline the historic 15-minute show. She did this to show support and stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and was then blacklisted from the NFL.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what?” she told Vogue in 2019 of her decision to turn down the show. “Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”