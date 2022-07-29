One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.

Homemade Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Philadelphia is easily the cheesesteak destination of the world. We could back and forth for days about where to truly get the best cheesesteak in Philly. (And by the way, true Philadelphians know that Pat's and Geno's aren't actually the best cheesesteak joints!)

But what about New Jersey? Just a stone's throw away from Philadelphia. With the plethora of juicy, cheesy, onion-y, cheesesteaks we have in Jersey, we might as well be considered the cheesesteak destination of the world too!

So where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak in New Jersey? Literally across the bridge from Philly!

According to Eat This, Not That, the title of the best cheesesteak in New Jersey goes to Donkey's Place in Camden NJ. The reason? Anthony Bourdain said so.

Anthony Bourdain famously visited this spot in an episode of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," and he hailed it as the best cheesesteak in the Philadelphia area - high praise!

These cheesesteaks are are made with slab chopped beef with fried onions served on a round poppy seed kaiser roll.

I just moved to Camden a few weeks ago and I definitely have this sandwich on my list of must-try's! I'll let you know how it goes!

Check out the video below to see Anthony Bourdain's famed visit that still gets Donkey's Place foot traffic to this day!

Have you ever been to Donkey's Place! Give us your verdict in the comments!

10 New Jersey Restaurants Visited By Anthony Bourdain Let's take a trip on the New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Trail!

https://visitnj.org/anthony-bourdain

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain

