It’s comical: NJ college sues to block weed shop near dorm

When Jersey City decided to pass cannabis legislation in the town, they had to jump through the same hurdles that every New Jersey town did. And when the Medusa dispensary application came across the planning board‘s desk, they approved it.

It’s no surprise that these dispensaries are supposed to be placed in areas where they are not close to schools. But what do you think they mean by school? I would assume that they’re talking about a K-to-12 schools and that is Jersey City's assumption, too.

But when the new Medusa dispensary announced plans to open up near a new dorm belonging to Saint Peter's University, the college decided to sue. After all, they argued, Saint Peter’s is, in fact, a “school.”

According to an article on jerseydigs.com, Saint Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa seeking to overturn the dispensaries' license. Saint Peter’s says the approvals should be thrown out due to Medusa’s proximity to their campus. They’re also suing Jersey City‘s planning board for approving the dispensary, which also includes a basement “consumption” lounge.

I almost laughed out loud when I heard about this lawsuit and about Saint Peter’s endeavor to “protect“ their students.

The issue is the definition of “ school,” because while the city’s code does not define the term "school" in clear terms, the college argues that the city’s Drug-Free School and Park Zone Map includes colleges and that the planning board relied on a different map called the “Cannabis Retailer Buffer Map,” which only includes schools that are K-12.

I find it hysterical that this is an issue at all — that any college would try to keep their kids away from a dispensary. There will be LESS illegal weed in the school as a result of this new facility opening.

The article goes on to cite the University’s belief that Medusa would have a negative impact on SPU’s underage students. Do they not realize that any kid who wants to smoke weed at ANY age doesn’t need a dispensary to purchase it? And do they also not realize that the accessibility of the dispensary Makes no difference to kids who choose to partake?

There are strict ID checks at all dispensaries in New Jersey. If an underage kid is going to get through those checks, does it really matter if the dispensary is a block away or a mile away from his dorm? In fact, I think you might be saving those kids from potential harm. ANY age student who is determined to get his weed may travel by foot at night on unknown roads or accept rides from strangers to procure his weed from creepy dealers in creepy houses.

And let’s not forget about the fact that any parent whose kid does not use marijuana would prefer for the smokers to go to a consumption lounge down the block rather than to turn the entire dorm into a “consumption lounge,” thereby making it uncomfortable for the non-smokers.

I think you’re doing the kids (and the parents) a favor by leaving the dispensary exactly where these kids need it. Right down the block.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

