The Philly Arts and Music Festival has just been announced for 2022 and it’s coming up within the next few weeks!

This event is combining art, music, and food to get people to come out and support this amazing cause.

The event was created to celebrate Philadelphia’s robust art culture in a ton of different ways that people of all ages can enjoy.

There are going to be tons of local music acts that have just been announced today, food trucks, and even an art vendor village that will show off local Philly artists.

It was just announced today that the headliner for the festival is Trombone Shorty who is a 2022 Grammy winner.'

Since the festival has been announced just recently, a fully detailed list of vendors isn’t available yet. As of right now, the food truck vendors that will make it out that are listed on their website are Philidelphia Chili and Gigi’s, and Big R.

At the festival’s art garden they’re going to have a bunch of local artists showcased that come from the Philly area like Nuto Studio, Ah Ha Brands, Spector Sports Art, The Metz Art Gallery, and more that will be announced soon.

The Philly Arts and Music Festival is coming in September on Saturday, September 24. The whole event kicks off at 1 pm and ends at 8 pm that day.

Tickets will be officially on sale starting on August 11th, which is this coming Thursday.

The festival will kick off at the Marine Parade Grounds, Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. Get more info on the event here.

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.