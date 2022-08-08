Burlington County, NJ Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday

Hope you're hungry. Burlington County Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday (August 14th), according to the event's official website.

If you love dining out this week is for you. Bring your family and friends. Burlington County Restaurant Week is happening from August 14th - 20th, sponsored by Burlington County Commissioners and NJ Senator Troy Singleton.

Wow. There are over fifty restaurants from all over Burlington County participating when I checked online today (Monday). There could be more by Sunday....there's still time for restaurants to get in on the fun.

Some of the restaurants on this year's list will have special menus, so be on the lookout.

Here's the list of some of the participating restaurants:

45th Street Pub in Edgewater Park. You'll get 15% off your dine-in order.

Barone's Tuscan Grill in Moorestown will have a special 3-course menu.

Braddock's Tavern in Medford will have a 3-course dinner for only $45.

Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel will have lunch and dinner specials and Happy Hour will be extended from 2-6pm at the bar. You'll love the water view.

Crab Du Jour in Delran is offering a free appetizer when you make a reservation and 20% off your meal (alcohol is not included)

Donkey's Place Downtown in Mount Holly is offering a free churro (yum!) with the purchase of a cheesesteak and small fry. I've heard the cheesesteaks are amazing. I can't wait to try them.

Fratelli's Ristorante Italiano in Burlington Township is offering $5 off with an order of $30 or more and $6 off your first online order.

Hoophouse Bakery and Café in Bordentown City will have a special Restaurant Week small bites menu. The owner & chef at the café was just on a Food Network Competition Show. Check out the details here.

These are just a few. Check out the complete list and all the specials here.

Enjoy.

