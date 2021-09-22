My husband Matt and I used to be very into fitness. We'd spend two hours at the gym 5-6 days a week. We were in great shape and it was also something we enjoyed doing together.

Ever since my husband and I became parents, our priorities have shifted. We have our little guy Nathan as well as our puppy Stella to worry about and we can't always make time to get a good work out in.

We started investing in workout equipment like an exercise bike and my husband had said he wanted to get a set of weights.

Being the big bargain and deal hunter that I am, I follow a lot of different Instagram accounts and one of them is Costco Deals. It has real Costco shoppers posting about things they find in stores.

I spotted a weight set similar to the one below and it was a steal. Dumbbell weights sets usually cost a lot, but Costco was selling one by Inspire Fitness for $299.

I looked and looked and looked for this weight set in a few Costco locations and never saw it. The other day, I was in Costco in Lawrence, and as I was going to check out, I spotted the box and weights.

The box was open and it appeared to have been gone through. I asked the supervisor what the deal was and for some reason, one of the set of weights was missing from the box.

She said she'd have to sell it to me for full price and I told her I wanted the full set, and asked if they had any more in the store. She told me they did not.

Feeling a little defeated, this supervisor came back to me and asked if I was really interested in this dumbbell set, she could check other stores for me. We went over to a computer and she started searching. Sure enough North Brunswick had a couple.

I got home, unloaded the Costco stuff I had, threw my son in the car and jetted off to North Brunswick. Sure enough, they had the weight set. I felt like a little kid on Christmas morning.

The cool thing about it was, my hubby had no idea I got it. I asked him to unload the car and when he saw the set, he was so excited. It was set up in our garage a few hours later and he's been using it as often as he can.

Major wifey points for me! I am even going to be on the lookout for more workout equipment so he can work out in the garage and not have to worry about going to the gym. Now, when he has spare time at home, he'll just go right to our garage.

So to this wonderful supervisor at Costco, I am so sorry I didn't get your name. I hope you see this somehow and realize your kindness and the extra effort you put in to make sure I got that weight set made me and my husband so happy.

I hope you realize that people do appreciate you in this world and I am one of them. I think we all need to appreciate each other a little more these days and also verbalize it.