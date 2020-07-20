J.Lo and A-Rod Still Looking To Buy the Mets

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out who's leaving Dancing With the Stars, J.Lo and A-Rod's latest Mets bid and more, below!

J.Lo and A-Rod Still Want To Buy the Mets

After their first attempt to purchase the Mets fell through, J.Lo and A-Rod are back with a new offer. They reportedly recently made a bid of $1.7 billion... and they apparently have big name sports stars on their side, including Travis Kelce, Joe Thomas and DeMarco Murray. (via TMZ)



Women Don't Want To Swipe Right on Men With Cats in Their Dating Profile

A new study revealed that most women won't date a guy with a cat in their photos. Apparently, it makes men look more feminine and not attractive. (via People)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Deactivates Social Media

Tekashi 6ix9ine has temporarily deactivated his Instagram after his lawyer advised him to do so in order to avoid accidental leaking his location or other information. (via TMZ)

Warriors and Redtails Get Trademarked

After the official retirement of the Washington Redskins, some other teams are questioning if they should change their names too. Coincidentally, a Virginia man named Phillip McCauley just put in an application to trademark the names for the Washington sports teams. McCauley doesn’t want money, though—he just thinks it's fun. (via Fox 5)

Tom Bergeron Leaving DWTS



The ABC dance competition is moving in a new direction... without Tom Bergeron. After 15 years with the show, Bergeron is leaving. (via Deadline)

A Tiger King Exhibit Is Coming

Zak Bagans is creating a Tiger King exhibit at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Bagans was gifted some of Joe Exotic’s infamous items, such as his crown, clothes, wedding gifts and so many more. (via TMZ)

A New Dating App for Cat People

The newest dating app, Tabby, is all for connecting cat people. Cat lovers are able to swipe right on their future feline-loving companions... just in time for International Cat Day! (via People)



Post Malone's New Tattoo Has a Funny Story Behind It



Wondering why Post Malone has a new tattoo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on his body? It’s because the NFL superstars beat the singer in a beer pong game! The game took place before the Super Bowl, but Post Malone has yet to show off the new ink publicly. (via TMZ)

Kelly Rowland: Stop Comparing Me to Beyonce!

When she was a part of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland always found herself comparing her to Beyonce. She felt like she could never wear the same dress or write a song that sounded like one of Bey's. Thankfully, the two are still great friends to this day! (via Just Jared)