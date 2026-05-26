There's something brand new in Bucks County you should check out, pronto.

The Juice Pod just opened its first Bucks County location in Doylestown

The Juice Pod is a new clean-eating cafe that just opened in Barn Plaza, on South Easton Road, in Doylestown. I love that this pod location is owned by best friends, Jaylah Adolphues and Sophia Layer, who grew up together. This marks its 25th location, but the first one in Bucks County.

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The eatery's mission is to keep you eating healthy, even if you don't have a lot of time in your day. The fast-casual approach to eating has become more and more popular over the last few years. You can sit and eat or grab and go, whichever you prefer.

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The menu is packed with good stuff like salads, bowls, paninis, speciality toasts, smoothies, wraps, and fresh juices. The Nutter Butter Smoothie is a popular menu item. It's filled with blueberries, bananas, acai, peanut butter, and almond milk. Doesn't that sound amazing? The Doylestown Bowl is also ordered frequently. It has an acai base and is topped with granola, Nutella, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries. Yum. Catering is available too.

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The Juice Pod Doylestown via Instagram The Juice Pod Doylestown via Instagram loading...

Adolphues and Layer were excited about the community's warm welcome. “We are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome from the Doylestown community,” Adolphues said in a statement. “Seeing so many people come out to support us during opening weekend confirmed why we were so excited to bring The Juice Pod here.”

When you head to Barn Plaza to look for The Juice Pad, it's in the new strip of shops, right between the Chipotle and First Watch restaurants, where the Applebee's used to be.

The Juice Pod Doylestown is open Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 6 PM. Saturday from 8 AM - 4 PM. Sunday from 8 AM - 3 PM.