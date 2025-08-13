New Jersey is once again being used as a backdrop for a new TV series, according to NJ.com.

Schitt's Creek Co-Creator, Dan Levy, filming new Netflix series in NJ

Davy Levy, the creative mind behind the wildly popular show, Schitt's Creek, along with his father, Eugene Levy, are at it again with another family comedy and they're filming it in the Garden State.

In true Levy style, the new Netflix series is filled with funny dysfunction, and this time with a little crime too.

The series is called Bad Mistakes

Right now, it's going by the title, Bad Mistakes, although, that hasn't been confirmed by Netflix yet. Netflix has said the series is about, "two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime."

Levy is co-creator, executive producer, and starring in the project

Dan Levy has many roles in this project. Along with being the co-creator, he's also an executive producer and is starring in the show. The other co-creator is Rachel Sennott, who you may know from Shiva Baby, Bottoms, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

The series is filming in Edison

The series is filming this week in Edison. Crews were spotted earlier this week at Edison Millwork and Hardware. Filming is expected to continue through the beginning of October.

Levy is an Emmy winner, taking home four trophies for Schitt's Creek; Outstanding Comedy Series, writing, directing, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Actress from Cranbury also starring in the series

For this new series, Bad Mistakes, a local actress will be playing Levy's sister. Taylor Ortega is originally from Cranbury, my hometown.

Ortega was in the Fox sitcom, Welcome to Flatch, which was on for two season and wrapped back in 2023. Laurie Metcalf is in the series too. She starred in Roseanne, if you remember.

For more information on this project and all of the other Netflix series filmed in New Jersey this summer, click here.

